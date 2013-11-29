MUMBAI, Nov 29 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $286.26 billion as of Nov. 22, compared with $283.57 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov 22 Nov 15 Nov 23 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,665 255,904 260,138 Gold 21,227 21,227 28,189 SDRs 4,421 4,412 4,403 Reserve Tranche Position 1,951 2,029 2,251 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 286,264 283,572 294,981 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)