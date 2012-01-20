Jan 20 India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $292.525 billion as of Jan. 13, down from $293.541 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the central bank said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Jan. 13 Jan. 6 Jan.14 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,801 259,809 267,866 Gold 26,620 26,620 22,470 SDRs 4,410 4,414 5,101 Reserve Tranche Position 2,694 2,697 1,981 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 292,525 293,541 297,418 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)