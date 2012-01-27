Jan 27 India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $293.257 billion as of Jan. 20, up from $292.525 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the central bank said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Jan. 20 Jan. 13 Jan.21 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,506 258,801 269,551 Gold 26,620 26,620 22,470 SDRs 4,426 4,410 5,126 Reserve Tranche Position 2,701 2,694 2,248 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,257 292,525 299,395 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)