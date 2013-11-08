MUMBAI Nov 8 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $281.29 billion as of Nov. 1, compared with $282.95 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

Nov 1 Oct 25 Nov 2

2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 253,609 254,503 259,459 Gold 21,227 21,765 28,189 SDRs 4,423 4,469 4,428 Reserve Tranche Position 2,035 2,213 2,264 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 281,294 282,951 294,340 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)