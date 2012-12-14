MUMBAI, Dec 14 India's foreign exchange reserves were at $294.99 billion as of Dec. 7 compared with $294.51 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Dec. 7 Nov. 30 Dec. 9 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,505 260,013 271,636 Gold 27,803 27,803 28,041 SDRs 4,421 4,430 4,493 Reserve Tranche Position 2,265 2,264 2,605 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,994 294,510 306,755 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)