MUMBAI, Dec 7 India's foreign exchange reserves were at $294.51 billion as of Nov. 30 compared with $294.98 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov. 30 Nov. 23 Dec. 2 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,013 260,138 271,692 Gold 27,803 28,189 28,041 SDRs 4,430 4,403 4,501 Reserve Tranche Position 2,264 2,251 2,610 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,510 294,981 306,844 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)