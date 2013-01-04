MUMBAI, Jan 4 India's foreign exchange reserves were at $296.58 billion as of Dec. 28, compared with $296.54 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Dec. 28 Dec. 21 Dec. 30 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 262,014 261,950 262,933 Gold 27,803 27,803 26,620 SDRs 4,436 4,452 4,429 Reserve Tranche Position 2,326 2,334 2,706 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 296,579 296,539 296,688 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)