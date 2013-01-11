MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's foreign exchange reserves were at $294.99 billion as of Jan. 4, compared with $296.58 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan. 4 Dec. 28 Jan. 6 2013 2012 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,062 262,014 259,809 Gold 27,220 27,803 26,620 SDRs 4,401 4,436 4,414 Reserve Tranche Position 2,307 2,326 2,697 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,990 296,579 293,541 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)