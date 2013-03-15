MUMBAI, March 15 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $290.35 billion as of March 8, from $290.57 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 8 March 1 March 9 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 257,382 257,608 258,579 Gold 26,292 26,292 28,128 SDRs 4,353 4,352 4,450 Reserve Tranche Position 2,323 2,323 2,803 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 290,350 290,574 293,959 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)