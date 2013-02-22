MUMBAI, Feb 22 India's foreign exchange reserves were at $293.52 billion as of Feb. 15, compared with $294.54 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb. 15 Feb. 8 Feb. 17 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,786 260,780 259,534 Gold 26,975 26,975 26,728 SDRs 4,406 4,426 4,456 Reserve Tranche Position 2,352 2,362 2,722 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 293,519 294,543 293,440 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)