MUMBAI, March 1 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $291.92 billion as of Feb. 22, from $293.52 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb. 22 Feb. 15 Feb. 25 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,229 259,786 271,416 Gold 26,975 26,975 21,924 SDRs 4,376 4,406 5,176 Reserve Tranche Position 2,336 2,352 2,270 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 291,916 293,519 300,786 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)