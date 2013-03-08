MUMBAI, March 8 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $290.57 billion as of March 1, from $291.92 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March. 1 Feb. 22 March. 2 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 257,608 258,229 259,596 Gold 26,292 26,975 28,128 SDRs 4,352 4,376 4,457 Reserve Tranche Position 2,323 2,336 2,808 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 290,574 291,916 294,989 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)