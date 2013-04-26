MUMBAI, April 26 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.76 billion as of April 19, from $295.25 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 19 April 12 April 20 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 262,411 262,900 260,218 Gold 25,692 25,692 27,023 SDRs 4,347 4,345 4,457 Reserve Tranche Position 2,311 2,310 2,904 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 294,761 295,247 294,603 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)