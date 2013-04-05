MUMBAI, April 5 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $292.65 billion as of March 29, from $293.37 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 29 March 22 March 30 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,726 260,415 260,069 Gold 26,292 26,292 27,023 SDRs 4,328 4,342 4,469 Reserve Tranche Position 2,301 2,317 2,836 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 292,647 293,366 294,398 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)