MUMBAI, April 12 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $293.84 billion as of April 5, from $292.65 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 5 March 29 April 6 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,513 259,726 258,650 Gold 25,692 26,292 27,023 SDRs 4,334 4,328 4,438 Reserve Tranche Position 2,304 2,301 2,816 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 293,843 292,647 292,927 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)