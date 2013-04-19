MUMBAI, April 19 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.25 billion as of April 12, from $293.84 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 12 April 5 April 13 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 262,900 261,513 258,765 Gold 25,692 25,692 27,023 SDRs 4,345 4,334 4,452 Reserve Tranche Position 2,310 2,304 2,901 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 295,247 293,843 293,141 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)