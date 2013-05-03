MUMBAI, May 3 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $296.37 billion as of April 26, from $294.76
billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other
currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said
in its weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
April 26 April 19 April 27
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 264,028 262,411 260,955
Gold 25,692 25,692 27,023
SDRs 4,342 4,347 4,470
Reserve Tranche Position 2,309 2,311 2,913
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 296,371 294,761 295,361
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)