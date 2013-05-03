MUMBAI, May 3 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $296.37 billion as of April 26, from $294.76 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 26 April 19 April 27 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 264,028 262,411 260,955 Gold 25,692 25,692 27,023 SDRs 4,342 4,347 4,470 Reserve Tranche Position 2,309 2,311 2,913 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 296,371 294,761 295,361 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)