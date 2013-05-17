MUMBAI, May 17 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.69 billion as of May 10, from $294.31 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 10 May 3 May 11 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 263,160 263,728 257,860 Gold 23,974 23,974 26,618 SDRs 4,330 4,362 4,435 Reserve Tranche Position 2,227 2,243 2,890 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 293,691 294,307 291,802 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)