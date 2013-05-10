MUMBAI, May 10 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.31 billion as of May 3, from $296.37 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 3 April 26 May 4 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 263,728 264,028 259,189 Gold 23,974 25,692 26,618 SDRs 4,362 4,342 4,460 Reserve Tranche Position 2,243 2,309 2,906 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 294,307 296,371 293,173 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)