MUMBAI, May 24 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $291.97 billion as of May 17, from $293.69 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 17 May 10 May 18 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,472 263,160 256,117 Gold 23,974 23,974 26,618 SDRs 4,306 4,330 4,399 Reserve Tranche Position 2,214 2,227 2,866 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 291,966 293,691 290,000 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)