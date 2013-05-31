MUMBAI, May 31 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $292.08 billion as of May 24, from $291.97 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 24 May 17 May 25 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,566 261,472 254,406 Gold 23,974 23,974 26,618 SDRs 4,317 4,306 4,381 Reserve Tranche Position 2,220 2,214 2,854 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 292,076 291,966 288,259 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)