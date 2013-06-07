MUMBAI, June 7 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $287.897 billion as of May 31, from $292.076 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 31 May 24 June 1 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,509 261,566 253,094 Gold 22,836 23,974 25,585 SDRs 4,327 4,317 4,347 Reserve Tranche Position 2,225 2,220 2,832 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 287,897 292,076 285,857 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)