MUMBAI, June 14 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $289.676 billion as of June 7, from $287.897 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- June 7 May 31 June 8 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,126 258,509 254,594 Gold 22,836 22,836 25,585 SDRs 4,388 4,327 4,360 Reserve Tranche Position 2,326 2,225 2,840 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 289,676 287,897 287,397 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)