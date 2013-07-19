MUMBAI, July 19 India's foreign exchange
reserves were little changed at $280.188 billion as
on July 12 compared with $280.168 billion in the previous week,
the central bank said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
July 12 July 5 July 13
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 252,136 252,103 254,537
Gold 21,556 21,556 25,760
SDRs 4,334 4,327 4,329
Reserve Tranche Position 2,162 2,182 2,124
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 280,188 280,168 286,750
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)