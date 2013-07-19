MUMBAI, July 19 India's foreign exchange reserves were little changed at $280.188 billion as on July 12 compared with $280.168 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- July 12 July 5 July 13 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 252,136 252,103 254,537 Gold 21,556 21,556 25,760 SDRs 4,334 4,327 4,329 Reserve Tranche Position 2,162 2,182 2,124 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 280,188 280,168 286,750 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)