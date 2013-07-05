MUMBAI, July 5 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $284.645 billion as on June 28, from $287.846 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- June 28 June 21 June 29 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 255,278 258,433 256,958 Gold 22,836 22,836 25,760 SDRs 4,342 4,373 4,379 Reserve Tranche Position 2,189 2,204 2,895 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 284,645 287,846 289,992 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)