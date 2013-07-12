MUMBAI, July 12 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $280.168 billion as on July 5, from $284.645 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- July 5 June 28 July 6 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 252,103 255,278 254,636 Gold 21,556 22,836 25,760 SDRs 4,327 4,342 4,350 Reserve Tranche Position 2,182 2,189 2,876 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 280,168 284,645 287,622 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)