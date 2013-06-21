MUMBAI, June 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $290.658 billion as on June 14, from $289.676 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- June 14 June 7 June 15 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,089 260,126 256,527 Gold 22,836 22,836 25,585 SDRs 4,401 4,388 4,386 Reserve Tranche Position 2,333 2,326 2,899 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 290,658 289,676 289,396 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)