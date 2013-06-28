MUMBAI, June 28 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $287.846 billion as on June 21, from $290.658 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- June 21 June 14 June 22 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,433 261,089 255,783 Gold 22,836 22,836 25,585 SDRs 4,373 4,401 4,371 Reserve Tranche Position 2,204 2,333 2,889 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 287,846 290,658 288,628 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)