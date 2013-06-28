MUMBAI, June 28 India's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $287.846 billion as on June 21,
from $290.658 billion in the previous week, the central bank
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India
said in its weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
June 21 June 14 June 22
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 258,433 261,089 255,783
Gold 22,836 22,836 25,585
SDRs 4,373 4,401 4,371
Reserve Tranche Position 2,204 2,333 2,889
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 287,846 290,658 288,628
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)