MUMBAI, Aug 2 India's foreign exchange reserves
were up at $280.163 billion as on July 26, compared
with $279.203 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of
India said on Friday.
The RBI does not give any weekly data on its forward dollar
holdings, making it hard to infer from the forex reserves data
whether it replenished the spot reserves through any
intervention in swaps.
It is also likely that the RBI's intervention was limited by
concerns over its shrinking reserves, which now barely cover
seven months of imports.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
July 26 July 19 July 27
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 252,051 251,137 256,393
Gold 21,556 21,556 25,760
SDRs 4,374 4,343 4,359
Reserve Tranche Position 2,183 2,167 2,138
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 280,163 279,203 288,650
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
