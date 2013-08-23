MUMBAI, Aug 23 India's foreign exchange reserves were a tad up at $278.807 billion as of Aug. 16, compared with $278.602 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 16 Aug 9 Aug 17 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 251,561 251,349 256,657 Gold 20,747 20,747 25,715 SDRs 4,394 4,398 4,357 Reserve Tranche Position 2,105 2,107 2,191 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 278,807 278,602 288,919 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)