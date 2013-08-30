MUMBAI, Aug 30 India's foreign exchange reserves were down to $277.722 billion as of Aug. 23, compared with $278.807 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 23 Aug 16 Aug 24 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 250,482 251,561 257,872 Gold 20,747 20,747 25,715 SDRs 4,390 4,394 4,386 Reserve Tranche Position 2,103 2,105 2,206 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 277,722 278,807 290,179 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)