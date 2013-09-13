MUMBAI, Sept 13 India's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $274.806 billion as of Sept. 6,
compared with $275.49 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Sept 6 Aug 30 Sept 7
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 246,746 247,402 259,178
Gold 21,724 21,724 26,239
SDRs 4,355 4,375 4,406
Reserve Tranche Position 1,981 1,990 2,216
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 274,806 275,491 292,040
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
