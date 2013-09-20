MUMBAI, Sept 20 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $275.351 billion as of Sept. 13, compared with $274.806 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 13 Sept 6 Sept 14 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 247,246 246,746 261,517 Gold 21,724 21,724 26,239 SDRs 4,386 4,355 4,472 Reserve Tranche Position 1,995 1,981 2,249 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 275,351 274,806 294,477 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)