MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $277.382 billion as of Sept. 20, compared with $275.351 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 20 Sept 13 Sept 21 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 249,221 247,246 261,031 Gold 21,724 21,724 26,239 SDRs 4,424 4,386 4,460 Reserve Tranche Position 2,013 1,995 2,244 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 277,382 275,351 293,974 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)