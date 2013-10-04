MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $276.264 billion as of Sept. 27, compared with $277.382 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 27 Sept 20 Sept 28 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 247,925 249,221 259,958 Gold 21,724 21,724 28,133 SDRs 4,425 4,424 4,451 Reserve Tranche Position 2,190 2,013 2,270 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 276,264 277,382 294,812 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)