MUMBAI, Oct 18 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $279.24 billion as of Oct. 11, compared with
$277.73 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Oct 11 Oct 4 Oct 12
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 250,852 249,325 260,027
Gold 21,765 21,765 28,133
SDRs 4,430 4,440 4,448
Reserve Tranche Position 2,193 2,198 2,268
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 279,240 277,728 294,876
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)