MUMBAI, Oct 25 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $281.12 billion as of Oct. 18, compared with $279.24 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 18 Oct 11 Oct 19 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 252,696 250,852 260,378 Gold 21,765 21,765 28,133 SDRs 4,456 4,430 4,453 Reserve Tranche Position 2,206 2,193 2,271 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 281,123 279,240 295,235 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)