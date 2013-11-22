MUMBAI, Nov 22 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $283.57 billion as of Nov. 15, compared with $282.11 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov 15 Nov 8 Nov 16 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 255,904 254,439 258,691 Gold 21,227 21,227 28,189 SDRs 4,412 4,416 4,398 Reserve Tranche Position 2,029 2,031 2,248 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Total 283,572 282,113 293,526 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)