MUMBAI, Nov 22 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $283.57 billion as of Nov. 15, compared with
$282.11 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Nov 15 Nov 8 Nov 16
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 255,904 254,439 258,691
Gold 21,227 21,227 28,189
SDRs 4,412 4,416 4,398
Reserve Tranche Position 2,029 2,031 2,248
----------------------------------------------------------
* Total 283,572 282,113 293,526
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
