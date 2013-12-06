MUMBAI, Dec 6 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $291.30 billion as of Nov. 29, compared with
$286.26 billion in the earlier week, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
The RBI has received $34 billion via the two concessional
swap facilities launched in September to support the rupee.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Nov 29 Nov 22 Nov 30
2013 2013 2012
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 263,736 258,665 260,013
Gold 21,227 21,227 27,803
SDRs 4,433 4,421 4,430
Reserve Tranche Position 1,905 1,951 2,264
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 291,301 286,264 294,510
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)