MUMBAI, Aug 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $354.43 billion as of Aug. 14 from $353.35 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------- Aug 14 Aug 7 2015 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 330,837.0 329,797.1 Gold 18,250.0 18,250.1 SDRs 4,055.0 4,019.7 Reserve Tranche Position 1,291.0 1,280.1 ---------------------------------------------------- Total 354,433.0 353,347.0 ---------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)