MUMBAI, Jan 6India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $296.688 billion as of Dec. 30, down from $300.863 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the central bank said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Dec. 30 Dec. 23 Dec. 31 2011 2010 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 262,933 265,656 267,814 Gold 26,620 28,041 22,470 SDRs 4,429 4,448 5,078 Reserve Tranche Position 2,706 2,718 1,972 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 296,688 300,863 297,334 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul)