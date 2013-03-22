MUMBAI, March 22 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $292.32 billion as of March 15, from $290.35 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- March 15 March 8 March 16 2013 2013 2012 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,354 257,382 259,489 Gold 26,292 26,292 28,128 SDRs 4,349 4,353 4,420 Reserve Tranche Position 2,321 2,323 2,784 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 292,317 290,350 294,821 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)