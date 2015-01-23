MUMBAI Jan 23 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose $2.7 billion last week to reach a record high
as the central bank continued to buy U.S. dollars in a bid to
shore up its defences against any potential volatility in global
currency markets.
India's reserves reached $322.14 billion in the week ending
on Jan. 16, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of
India on Friday, surpassing a previous high of $320.785 billion
in September 2011.
Surging reserves come as foreign investors have continued to
be hefty buyers of bonds and shares because of expectations for
economic reforms from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government
and the central bank's success in reducing inflation.
The RBI has been keen to build up its defences after the
country suffered in 2013 the worst rupee turmoil since
a balance of payment crisis a decade ago because of dwindling
reserves and a high current account deficit.
"It looks like FX reserves have gone up due to RBI buying
dollars in the market," said A Prasanna, economist at ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
Analysts estimate currency reserves now provide more than
nine months import cover, well above the around 6 months of
cover in 2013.
The European Central Bank's massive bond stimulus programme
unveiled on Thursday could further spur more foreign flows into
emerging markets such as India this year, although that could
eventually be curtailed should the U.S. Federal Reserve raise
interest rates, analysts said.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch on Friday estimated India
could attract $25 billion in portfolio equity flows from the ECB
action, despite Fed tightening.
Besides building up reserves, RBI has also sharply improved
the current account deficit and last week unexpectedly cut
interest rates after a recent sharp fall in
inflation.
As a result, the rupee has been the best performer in Asia
so far in 2015, rising by around 2.6 percent.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)