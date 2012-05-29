* Says to cut debt, de-leverage balance sheet
* Consolidated net debt stands at 50 bln rupees
* Plans to add 2,500 beds in 3-4 years
* Q4 net up 41.3 pct, shares up 2.5 pct
MUMBAI, May 29 India's Fortis Healthcare
, which seeks to expand its clinical operations and cut
debt, plans to raise about 20 billion rupees ($360 million) by
listing its hospitals business in Singapore, its chief executive
said.
The company's board has given an in-principle approval for
the listing proposal, Vishal Bali told reporters in a conference
call on Tuesday. He did not give a timeline for the plan.
"We are looking at this listing to de-leverage the balance
sheet," he said.
Fortis, which has about 15 hospitals and clinics that are
part of this business, has a consolidated net debt of 50 billion
rupees, Bali said. The company is looking to add about 2,500
hospital beds in 3-4 years, he added.
The listing - planned on Singapore Exchange Securities
Trading Ltd - will happen through group unit Religare
Health Trust, Fortis said in a statement.
Religare Health Trust has a mandate to invest in medical and
healthcare assets and services in Asia, Australasia and emerging
markets, it said.
Fortis, India's No 2 hospitals chain after Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise, said consolidated net profit jumped 41.34
percent to 415.4 billion rupees in its fiscal fourth quarter
ended March.
Valued $740.62 million, shares in Fortis Healthcare were up
2.47 percent at 107.70 rupees by 0839 GMT in a firm Mumbai
market.
($1 = 55.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)