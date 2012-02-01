Feb 1 Shares in Fortis Healthcare India Ltd rose more than 3 percent after its Singapore unit bought 85 percent stake in Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd, a diagnostic and molecular imaging chain, for S$62.9 million.

At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the shares were up 2.4 percent at 107.30 rupees in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)