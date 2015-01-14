NEW DELHI Jan 14 A French delegation will visit
New Delhi this month to salvage an agreement to supply 126
Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force that has hit a snag
over the local assembly of the planes, threatening to derail one
of the world's biggest defence deals.
India is insisting that France's Dassault Aviation
take full responsibility for the production of the aircraft at a
state-ran facility in Bangalore under the 2012 bid offer, Indian
defence ministry officials said.
France has said it will help Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
IPO-HIAE.NS stick to delivery schedules, but that it cannot
give guarantees for production of the aircraft made at a
facility over which it has no administrative or expert control.
Military experts say the deal could cost India $20 billion,
double the original estimate, because of the benchmarking of
aircraft prices and a roughly 5 percent annual cost increase.
The Rafale fighter beat the Swedish Gripen, the Russian
MiG-35, and the U.S.-built F-18 and F-16 and finally the
Eurofighter in a decade-long selection process for a new Indian
multi-role combat aircraft, as Dassault was the lowest bidder on
up-front and lifecycle costs over 40 years.
But three years on, the sides are far from signing the
contract and an Indian defence source said price negotiations
were on hold until the issue of licensed production was resolved
in line with the original request for proposals (RFP) floated by
the Indian defence ministry.
"We are saying that the RFP has to be honoured totally,
there can't be deviations," said the source.
"Once the RFP aspects are done, only then can we sit down
for price negotiations," the source added.
An "empowered" delegation from France, with the authority to
make decisions on key points rather than refer them back to
Paris, is expected to arrive shortly to work on the disputed
issues, according to the source.
Dassault and the French defence ministry were not
immediately available for comment.
For the French, the deal would be a major boost for domestic
defence manufacturing, with the first 18 Rafale planes built in
France and the remaining 108 produced in India.
For the Indian Air Force, the planes are critical to arrest
a decline in its operational preparedness, already down to 25
active fighter squadrons compared with a government approved
strength of 42.
Half of the operational fleet is Mig-21 and MiG-27 planes
due to retire beginning this year until 2024, a parliamentary
defence committee said in a report last month, stressing the
need for an early induction of new combat planes.
"The credibility of India (as an arms buyer) is already
pretty shaky and it's going to get shakier (if they cancel the
Rafale deal)," said Rahul Bedi, a defence analyst at IHS Jane's.
"It would be a big blow to the armed forces. The armed
forces have been banking on the Rafale for a long time. They
have said there is no plan B."
(additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer in PARIS; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)