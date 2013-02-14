NEW DELHI Feb 14 Eurocopter signed a deal on Thursday to sell 50 civilian helicopters to Indian firm Aviators, the French government said, one of a handful of agreements signed during the visit of President Francois Hollande to India this week.

Eurocopter is a unit of aerospace and defence company EADS , which is also competing for a contract to sell 197 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters to India. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)