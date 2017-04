NEW DELHI, June 30 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday he was confident on the outcome of talks to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets to India in a multi-billion-dollar deal.

"The discussion is developing in (a) very positive way and ... we are very confident about the final outcome," Laurent Fabius told reporters on a visit to New Delhi.

