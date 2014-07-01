NEW DELHI, July 1 France has proposed giving India a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) credit line to fund sustainable development projects, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.

Fabius, who is visiting New Delhi, told reporters the credit line would be available over a three-year period. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan; writing by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)