By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Jan 25 India signed an
inter-governmental agreement on Monday to buy 36 French-built
Rafale fighter planes, but the leaders of both countries said
there was still work to do to finalise financial terms after
months of talks.
The deal, worth an estimated $9 billion, was to have been
the centrepiece of a visit to India by French President Francois
Hollande, invited as guest of honour for Tuesday's Republic Day
parade.
But Hollande and his host, Narendra Modi, both said further
talks were needed to finalise terms of the
government-to-government deal, which the Indian prime minister
had announced when he visited France last spring.
Hollande described the deal on Rafale as "a decisive step",
adding: "There remain financial issues which will be sorted out
in a couple of days."
Both leaders played up their interest in cooperation in the
fight against international militant groups, with Hollande
saying France and its allies would strike "again and again"
against Islamic State.
"ISIS is provoking us in the worst possible way," Hollande
said, citing the widely used acronym for Islamic State, which
controls parts of Syria and Iraq, and was behind several attacks
on Paris in November that killed 130 people.
Hollande also noted that French air force Rafales had proven
their effectiveness in the ongoing campaign of air strikes
against Islamic State.
Hollande and Modi stepped into the deal last year, ordering
government-to-government talks after commercial negotiations
with planemaker Dassault Aviation had collapsed.
The leaders agreed to scale back the original plan for 126
Rafale planes to just 36 in flyaway condition, to meet the
Indian Air Force's urgent needs, as it faces an assertive China
and long-time foe Pakistan.
The fighter deal is part of a $150 billion military overhaul
that India has launched, drawing global arms makers into one of
the world's biggest markets.
"France is a special friend. Eighteen years ago, France was
the first country we signed a strategic partnership with. We are
now here to take it higher," Modi said at a joint press
conference following his talks with Hollande.
In other business, France's Alstom
signed an agreement with Indian Railways to produce 800
locomotives.
Hollande said an agreement for France's Areva to
build six nuclear reactors in India should be concluded within a
year.
"From nuclear cooperation to railway locomotives, we are
sowing the seeds of an ever-tightening web of cooperation
between our two countries, " Modi said.
French companies will invest $10 billion in India over the
next five years, chiefly in the industrial sector, Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said earlier on Monday in New Delhi.
As part of the Rafale deal, there would be significant
"offsets", or related French investments that Modi hopes will
support his "Make in India" initiative to boost the
manufacturing sector.
"The majority of these investments are meant for the
industrial sector, which makes France the major player in Prime
Minister Modi's 'Make in India' programme," Sapin said.
